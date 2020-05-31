Coral Banner
Coral Ann (Bashor) Banner passed away on May 20, 2020, in Chatsworth, CA. She was born in Lyons, Colorado, to Bruce and Cora (Carlson) Bashor. She graduated from Longmont High School in 1957. She married Lowell Banner of Longmont that same year. She is survived by three sons, Tim Banner of Longmont; Randy (Cecilia) Banner of Longmont, and their children Alex Banner of Aurora, CO, and his son Charlie of Longmont, Danny (Carly) Banner of Wellington, CO, and Miranda Banner of Longmont; and Rick (Meredith) Banner of Tinmath, CO, and his son Bo (Aja) Banner of Manhattan, KS. She is also survived by her brother Dennis (Kristi) Bashor, and their son Travis of Grass Valley, CA; and half brother Haskell (Gloria) Fishell of Saticoy, CA. She is predeceased by her former husband Lowell, and her long-time love and partner of 48 years, Lieutenant Colonel Max Feibelman (USAF, retired), formerly of Woodland Hills CA. He passed away only a few weeks prior. She was also predeceased by her brother Ronnie and sister-in-law Evelyn Bashor, formerly of Boulder, CO. We will miss our Mother, Sister, and Grandma, very very much.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 31, 2020.
