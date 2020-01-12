Home

Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-5518
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cornelio Losino


1943 - 2020
Cornelio Losino Obituary
Cornelio Losino Jr of Erie, CO passed away on January 3, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1943 in Erie to Dubejinia and Cornelio Losino. He was a Veteran having served in the Navy. Jr is survived by his son Anthony (Elsa) Losino of Lochbuie, CO; grandson Vincent (Audelia) Losino of Firestone, CO; granddaughter Beyonce Losino of Lochbuie, CO; great grandson Vincent Ray Losion of Firestone, CO; Amelia Losino; four sisters, Isabelle Pacheco of Erie, CO; Sarah Vigil of Erie, CO; Nancy Antillon of Fort Lupton, CO; RoseAnn (John) Bravo of Fort Lupton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelio and Dubejinia, brothers, John Losino, Anthony (Tony) Losino, Joseph Losino, and Michael Losino. Visitation will be held at Darrell Howe Mortuary in Lafayette on Monday, January 13th from 4pm-6pm.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 12, 2020
