Crystal Marie Nuoci Dionne, age 36, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Crystal was born on February 1, 1984 in Grapevine Texas to Patrick and Tammie Nuoci. For the last couple of years our beautiful and amazing daughter, Crystal, fought hard to reclaim her life from major illness, but she lost her hard-fought battle on September 1, 2020 and our world is changed forever. If you were fortunate and blessed enough to know Crystal you know she was a ball of wonderful, bright energy, a force of nature. She was born that way. She was a formidable combination of intelligence, beauty, sweetness and spice. She was tough, and soft, and loyal. She loved reading, gardening, and the ocean. Crystal loved to cook and loved all the things that go with cooking, including cookbooks, pots, pans, her kitchen and the way her wonderful food brought her people together. She also loved baking and made incredible fancy cakes that were both beautiful and delicious. She worked tirelessly and with joy on the perfect macaron. But mostly, Crystal loved her family, daughter Alana, sons Ethan and Matthieu, and her husband, Sam. She used her many talents to create a beautiful home for them. She loved all her family deeply, and we love her just as deeply. Crystal used her own experiences to support and touch many, many people. May her beautiful spirit continue to live long in all of us. Don't forget her. Say her name often. Crystal is survived by her husband Sam Dionne, children Alana, Ethan and Matthieu, her mother and father Tammie and Patrick Nuoci, her brother Patrick Nuoci Jr, her grandmother and grandfather Cecilia and Howard Brown, a huge and close loving family, as well as friends from all over the world. If you are considering a memorial donation, please make it in Crystal's name to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.NationalMS Society.org/Donate. Due to the current health crisis, we are unable to gather at this time, but a service will be held in Texas, at a later date.

