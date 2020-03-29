Home

Curtis Lindberg


1926 - 2020
Curtis Lindberg Obituary
Curtis Allen Lindberg, 93, of Longmont, Colorado passed away on March 25, 2020 due to complications from congestive heart failure. Curtis was born on April 27, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Arthur and Clara (Ekman) Lindberg. He graduated from Chula Vista High School in California, and went on to be a skilled mechanic. He married Joyce Brown on July 11, 1946, and together they raised their daughter, Anne. Upon retiring, he and Joyce moved to Boulder, Colorado. They loved to travel, and visited many places in the United States and abroad. They especially enjoyed their travels to Scandinavian countries. Curtis enjoyed wood working and building things, and utilized these skills during his 10 years of volunteer work at Habitat for Humanity. He was also a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Longmont. Curtis is survived by his daughter, Anne (Michael) Treloar; grandsons, Thomas (Pamela) Treloar and Andrew Curtis (Tracy) Treloar; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Jackson, and Audrey; one brother, Glen Lindberg; and one sister, Alice Anderson. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to view a complete obituary and to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 29, 2020
