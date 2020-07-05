1/1
Cynthia Keeton Haas, 31, of Brighton, Colorado, passed away June 25, 2020. She was born in Telequah, Oklahoma on October 18, 1989. Cynthia graduated from Longmont High School in 2007. Cynthia had a passion for music, fashion, and was a loyal and kind friend. Her close friends and peers often remarked on the way that her smile could light up the room. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a vivacious spirit, and a generous heart. Cynthia is survived by her son Talon Keeton, her daughter Natalie Watts, her mother Christina Rock, and her sister Orissa Tressler. A private burial for Cynthia will take place. A celebration of life will be held in the future. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
