|
|
Cynthia Lu Schrepferman "Luli" passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Luli was born on March 9, 1959 to Richard and Martha Schrepferman, who predeceased her. She is survived by her children, Jack Bevis (Benzir Shrestha), of Denver, Colorado, Charlie Bevis, of Boulder, Colorado, and Sally (Andrew) Davey, of Denver, Colorado. She is also survived by her partner, Robert Dixon of Boulder, Colorado; his children, Autumn (Alfred) Roberts, Crystal (Jeremy) Pederson, Joshua (Tiffany) Dixon, and Robert E. Dixon; her siblings, Kris (David) Warner, of Denver, Colorado, Steve Schrepferman (Raelene), of Cody, Wyoming, Gretchen (Joe) Sprague, of Denver, Colorado and countless nieces, nephews and friends. Luli is also survived by her children's father, Bill Bevis. Luli was a Denver native, graduating from Cherry Creek High School, Colorado State University and Mills College with a Master of the Arts in Early Childhood Education. Following college, Luli moved to Boulder, Colorado and worked for Wild Plum Center as the Education and Special Needs Director. She had a tremendous passion for learning, teaching and providing encouragement and opportunities for underprivileged children and their families. Luli loved her children unconditionally. They remember her organizing hikes on the trails near Boulder, cooking family favorites and providing a warm and welcoming home. We will miss her humor and beautiful blue eyes. A celebration of Luli's life will be held at the Chautauqua Park Community House, the Grand Assembly, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Live by Living, 2381 South Lupine St., Lakewood, Colorado 80228. The family wishes to thank the staff at TRU Community Care in Longmont, Colorado, for their care and support.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 30, 2019