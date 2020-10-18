Danette Woltman

Danette M. Woltman, of Longmont, CO, finally lost her 30 years long battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Longmont United Hospital. She was 47 years old. Danette was born in El Paso, TX to Mike Woltman and Carol Cowell. She was one of four children. As a result of her father's work, Danette moved around in her younger years, from El Paso, TX to Tucson, AZ to Colorado Springs, CO to Sheridan, WY to Great Falls, MT, before the family finally settled in Boulder, CO; where she graduated from Boulder High School in 1991. On June 17, 1999, Danette married Kevin McClarity at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV. She loved Kevin dearly and together they welcomed into the world one beautiful daughter, Kayla, who would become the love of Danette's life; the force that kept her going through bad times and worse. Kevin passed away in October of 2009. Danette worked most of her life as an LPN in Senior Care. She always wanted to work in health care. She attended North East Junior College in Sterling, CO, earning her Associate's Degree in nursing and attaining her LPN certification. Danette worked 27 years of her life caring for others. She loved being a nurse; so much so that she worked a 12 hour shift the Saturday before her passing, while in liver failure. She always put others first. Danette was a soul that shined; a light that would brighten the darkest of days. She was an avid reader, even as a child. She loved game shows and reality television. Danette could often be found curled up with a romance or mystery novel, in front of the TV, watching Survivor. She loved crafting and card games; Sequence was a favorite. Danette loved to travel, especially to the ocean, where she would happily collect shells along the shore. She loved live music and attended several Ed Sheeran concerts with her daughter by her side. She loved her Yorkshire Terriers. She loved Mexican food; the spicier the better. Danette loved the warmer weather and her family thought it most fitting that she left this world before the cold came in. Danette was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin, and her three Yorkies, Buster, Bunny and Babe. She is survived by her daughter, her parents, her brothers Nathan and Brian (Susan), her sister Sabrina Ramey (Troy), her nieces Mackenzie & Evelyn and her nephew, William. Danette was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont, CO; beginning promptly at 11:00am, as Danette was never late. A Private Family Graveside will be held the following day and Danette will be laid to rest with Kevin. If you wish to send flowers, Longmont Florist will happily assist in creating a beautiful arrangement for Danette and deliver to the chapel the day of her service. Please consider a donation in her name to Susan G. Komen for The Cure. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share a memory of Danette and to express your condolences to her family.

