|
|
Daniale Susan "Dani Sue" Rothrock, 51 years old, passed away on July 22, 2019 in Dripping Springs, Texas. Dani Sue was born December 21, 1967 in Rantoul, Illinois on Chanute Air Force Base and was the youngest child of Stephen Rothrock and Connie Taft. It was not uncommon for Dani Sue to introduce herself to a complete stranger by saying "Hi, my name is Dani Sue and I'm a guardian angel"! Her favorite motto was "Think about the positive....don't think about the negative!" At 51, Dani Sue still believed in Santa Claus and the Christmas spirit. Christmas was her favorite time of year. On the weekends you could find her out with her family going fishing and watching the Bronco's games. Dani Sue graduated from El Cajon High School in El Cajon, California in 1989. She was a Special Olympics athlete competing in swimming, basketball, as well as track and field where she accumulated a multitude of first place medals and ribbons. She was a member of the Longmont special needs bicycle club. She worked at the golf course in San Diego cleaning golf balls as well as Einstein Bagels, McDonalds, and Chili's. She is survived by both of her parents, Steve Rothrock (Ft. Lupton, CO) and Connie Taft (Austin, TX); as well as her two older sisters, Barbara Sadler (Longmont, CO), and Kathleen Grover (Dripping Springs, TX); as well as two nephews and nieces. A Celebration of her fun-filled life will be held at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster, CO on Sunday, Sept. 15th at 5PM. Please wear light clothing (preferably tie dye) to the service as we will be in a tropical rain forest setting. Please RSVP to https://www.gathering us.com/memorial/dani -sue-rothrock/1192.
Published in Longmont Times-Call from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019