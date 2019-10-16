|
Daniel J. Gockel, 84, of Longmont, CO, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019. There will be a visitation at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, October 16th starting at 5:00 pm (rosary at 6:00), and a funeral mass on Thursday, October 17th at 10:30 am at St. Francis Catholic Church, Longmont, CO. There will be a memorial mass Wednesday, November 27th at St. Mary's Church in East Dubuque, IL, with burial following in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque, IA. Dan was born on April 30, 1935, in Dubuque, IA, to Celestine and Theresa (Adams) Gockel. He graduated from St. Columbkille High School at the age of sixteen and attended Loras College before enlisting in the U.S. Army where he served in the 101st Airborne. Dan was united in marriage to Elaine Ann Rohret on January 20, 1962, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove, Iowa, and they raised four children on a farm near Iowa City, IA. He also worked 35 years for the U.S. Geological Survey as a Computer Specialist. Dan enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. He spent many hours in retirement volunteering for various organizations including Hospice, the Sera Club, Meals-on-Wheels and St. John the Baptist Food Bank. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Elaine Gockel, their children Lynn Hudachek, Daniel (Kelly) Gockel, Kathy Gockel, and Teri (Bruce) Motheral; seven grandchildren, brothers Dave (Joanne) Gockel, and Tom Gockel, as well as many sister and brothers- in-laws, and nieces and nephews.Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Research Fund at CU Anschutz - https://giving.cu.edu/fu nd/pulmonary-fibrosis-research-fund. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 16, 2019