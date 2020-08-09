Daniel Houston Shrader, aged 79 passed away Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at home in North Ogden, Utah. He was born October 4, 1940 in Bryan, Texas, the only child to George Hammond Shrader and Hilda Marguerite Tey. He was proud of his Texas heritage and he cherished and preserved extended family bonds, especially with his cousins. At the age of 15 Dan moved with his parents to Denver where he began a life long love affair with Colorado. He made friendships during his adolescent years that he cherished throughout his life. Dan met and fell in love with Patti Page when they both attended Brigham Young University. They married September 1, 1962 in the Manti, Utah Temple. They returned to Colorado and shortly thereafter he graduated from Denver University in December, 1963 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He sat for the Certified Public Accountant exam in 1964, and remained a licensed CPA most of his life. He moved his family to Longmont, Colorado in 1974, when he began work as the Controller of the Daily Times-Call newspaper. Other employment included Hewlett Packard, the Boulder Daily Camera and the State of Colorado. Education was of major importance to Dan. Ever the example to his children, he received his Masters of Business Administration in 1987, at the age of 47, from Colorado State University. He loved to read and often was invested in 4 books at a time. Military history was of special interest to him, as his father was a veteran of both World Wars, and he shared his honor for service and patriotism with his children and grandchildren. He continued to learn and study until his last days. Over his lifetime Dan heard and answered the enticing call to the great Rocky Mountains many times. He loved to ski, bike, camp, picnic, fish and hike in her majestic foothills and peaks. Dan summited 17 of the 14ers in Colorado and even withstood fierce Mother Nature atop Longs Peak the night of the Big Thompson Flood. Dan loved to travel with his wife Patti. He visited 31 countries and much of the United States. He also had a love of cars and was always partial to Saab. He served his community as a representative of his city council and as member of the Kiwanis Club. Dan would argue that the four children he and Patti had together were his greatest accomplishment. His most important goal in his life was to make sure his family was taken care of and provided for. Without question because of his planning and thoughtfulness, he achieved his goal. He wanted to be remembered as having a sense of humor; we found him the best combination of both clever and silly. Dan is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Page Shrader, his sister, Kathleen Wood, son, Steven Shrader (Adrienne), daughter Stephanie Steiner (Scott), daughter Sherise Crosby (Mark), and daughter Sherrelyn Larsen (Michael). Dan also leaves 8 beloved grandchildren and a growing number of great grand children. He was preceded in death by his father, his mother and his brother James Wood. His children would like to express their gratitude to their champion mother, who valiantly, tirelessly and unconditionally cared for and loved Dan throughout his life and displayed extraordinary grace and tenderness through this last year. The impact of her selfless example will never be matched. Dan and Patti would have been married 58 years in September. We are grateful that Dad was able to be at home his last days and be surrounded by those he loved the most. We express thanks to those who provided support and care during his final weeks. Dan's wishes were to be cremated and to have his final resting place in his beloved Colorado mountains. A simple memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Dan would appreciate support of Wounded Warriors
"I am homesick for the peaks, aspens, boulders and snow fed creeks. Mountain meadow sings her song, it's there indeed my soul belongs." -Heff