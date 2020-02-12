Home

Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Daniel Herman Obituary
Daniel Herman, 65, of Longmont, Colorado died February 5th at TRU Hospice Care Center in Longmont. Daniel was born May 13, 1954 in East Liverpool, Ohio. After graduating from high school, he joined the service where he served in Vietnam. After separating from the service he earned a Bachelor's degree in Public Health and later a Master's degree in Management. He was a dedicated public servant and spent the majority of his career working in public health and air quality management. He was an enthusiastic volunteer throughout his life improving the lives of many disadvantaged children and older adults. Most recently he volunteered for the VA hospitals in Cheyenne and Denver, the VA clinic in Loveland, the Longmont Symphony, and Hearts and Horses, a therapeutic riding facility in Loveland serving Veterans and people with disabilities. Daniel is survived by his wife Kimberly Latta, his brother Norman Gerlach and his sisters Debbie Lester, Cheryl Dunn Foster, Linda Bishoff, and Dana Euler. He was proceeded in death by his mother Rose Marie Herman. A viewing will be held at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St, Longmont, Colorado on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. A memorial service honoring his life will be held at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory can be made to Hearts and Horses, 163 N Co Rd 29, Loveland, Colorado 80537 (HeartsandHorses.org) or to TRU Community Care at 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026 (truecare.org/donate).
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 12, 2020
