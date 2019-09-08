Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Sebring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Sebring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Sebring Obituary
Daniel Sebring, formerly of Longmont, Colorado passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on August 6, 2019. Danny was one of 8 children born to Dale and Marcharene Sebring. He is survived by his father, Dale; Deborah Vogl (Pat), Carla Christler (Steve), Brenda Sebring, Rebecca Pasillas (Lee), Michael Sebring, and Susan (Chris); and numerous nieces and nephews. Danny will be greatly missed by his whole family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marcharene Harrington-Villasenor and his brother, Randy Sebring. Memorial service details will be announced at a later date.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.