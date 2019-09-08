|
Daniel Sebring, formerly of Longmont, Colorado passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on August 6, 2019. Danny was one of 8 children born to Dale and Marcharene Sebring. He is survived by his father, Dale; Deborah Vogl (Pat), Carla Christler (Steve), Brenda Sebring, Rebecca Pasillas (Lee), Michael Sebring, and Susan (Chris); and numerous nieces and nephews. Danny will be greatly missed by his whole family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marcharene Harrington-Villasenor and his brother, Randy Sebring. Memorial service details will be announced at a later date.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 8, 2019