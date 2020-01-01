|
Darin was born to Edy-Kay Ward and the late Dennis Ward and he is survived by his mother Edy-Kay, brothers Ryan Ward and Jason Ward, sister Christin Goodrich, daughter Sutton, nephews Jack Ward and Sam Ward and niece Kacey Ward. Darin attended Central Elementary School, Westview Middle School and graduated from Longmont High School in 2000. He raced quarter midgets when in middle and high school and he always had a love of cars. Darin was never a fan of the cold or snow so he moved to San Diego in 2010. He found his dream job working for Italian Car Restoration. He was taught by the best and restored many a Ferrari and other Italian automobiles. Several cars he helped restore took awards at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. People's Church of San Diego was also an important part of Darin's life. Services will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Heart of Longmont, First United Methodist Church, 350 11 th Ave. in Longmont. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund or Heart of Longmont Church.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 1, 2020