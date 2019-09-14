|
|
Darlene Marie Bachy, 84, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019 at the home of her son near Lyons. She was blessed to be part of a loving family that cared for her at home throughout her struggles with dementia. She was born on January 26, 1935 in Ulysses, Nebraska to Raymond and Mary (Chermok) Cink. They moved to Lyons when Darlene was 4 years old, and she lived on Evans Street her entire life. She loved to take a walk around town nearly every day. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Leo Bachy, on February 12, 1953 in San Diego, California. Bob was serving in the U.S. Navy at the time. When he was discharged from the Navy, the couple returned to Lyons. They had two sons, Robert L. Bachy, Jr. and Dennis R. Bachy. Her husband, Bob, passed away in 1993 and she missed him every day. She never married again. She had many long-time friends in Lyons and loved to take trips to Las Vegas with them. She enjoyed gambling, watching football and spending time with family. She especially loved her many dogs and cats. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; and her nephew, Dan Elwood. She is survived by her sons, Bob and Dennis, both of Lyons; her sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Farren Elwood of Longmont; her niece, Tammy (Rick) Crowell of Mead; and great-nephews, Kyle Crowell and Daniel Elwood. She adored her two grandchildren, Sheena (Erick) Lovett of Phoenix, Arizona, and Dennis (Erika) Bachy Jr. of Milliken. She had 4 great-grandchildren: Kalen and Capri Lovett, and Kynsleigh and Berkleigh Bachy. Services will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St. in Longmont. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the of Colorado, 455 Sherman Street, Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 14, 2019