Darrel Lemon
Darrel Lemon of Longmont died June 6th at the age of 79. He is survived by his children, Greg (Jamie) Lemon of Houston, Jeff (Julie) Lemon of Peoria, AZ, and April (Blaze) Patzer of Erie, Co. He has 10 grandchildren-Ryan and Eric Lemon, Amber Trapp, Zach Wheeler, Laina-Cade-Mason Lemon, and Raegyn-Parker-Easton Patzer and has 2 great-grandchildren. Darrel was a devout member of Twin Peaks Church of Christ. As many know, he loved the outdoors, mountains, traveling, and especially hunting. His amazing career took him from the Army to a degree from Colorado School of Mines in Metallurgical and Aerospace engineering. He worked at Martin Marietta, Beech aircraft, and retired with over 30 years service from Ball Aerospace. He was also featured in the Smithsonian for his work on the Hubble Telescope. Service is scheduled Tuesday June 16th at Howe Mortuary.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Service
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
