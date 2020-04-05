|
On Friday March 27th, Darryl Barbato of Broomfield passed away at the age of 60. He was born February 20, 1960 in Somerville, New Jersey. Darryl moved with his parents and sister from New Jersey to Colorado in August 1969. He attended Heatherwood Elementary, Douglass Elementary, Whitter Elementary and Boulder High School where he graduated in 1978. In 1978 Darryl went to work for StorageTek and remained employed there through the acquisition by Sun Microsystems and Oracle. He semi-retired in 2017 and worked part-time at Home Depot in Broomfield, Colorado. Darryl loved riding his Harley motorcycle during the Spring until late Fall when it was still warm. He is survived by his parents, Robert E. and Kathleen W. Barbato of Longmont, Colorado; his sister, Lisa D. Atkins (husband Michael) of Westminster, Colorado; his nephew, Corey M. Gypin (wife Brianne) of Longmont, Colorado; and his nephew, Christian T. Gypin (wife Heather) of Firestone.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 5, 2020