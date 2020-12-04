DAVID E. SCHULTZ, 79, of Longmont, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 while staying with his family in Santa Fe. He was born May 15, 1941 in Wells, Minnesota, the son of Anna and Gregory Schultz. He married his beloved wife, Sharon Fredrickson, on October 7, 1967, and she preceded him in death on February 26, 2006. He was also preceded by his parents and seven brothers; Quinten, Roger, Felix, Fritz, Leo, Leroy, and Robert. David was one of ten brothers that served in the U.S. Military, serving with the U. S. Army in France from 1960 to 1962. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a lifelong member of the Loyal Order of Moose, the VFW, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the American Legion and the Carpenter Millrights Union. He is survived by his two sons, Brian Schultz (Kasia McRoberts), and Tracy Schultz (Teresa Johnson); his daughter, Heidi Schultz Neb (Tom Neb); three brothers, Donald Schultz (Laura Schultz), Vern Schultz (Francis Schultz), and Eugene "Bud" Schultz (Bonita Schultz); and a sister, Vicky Sonnek. He is also survived by his grandson Joseph, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family interment service held at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont, Colorado. A memorial mass will be scheduled as restrictions for gatherings are lifted at a later date.

