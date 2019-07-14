|
Dave Parker, 76 passed away at his home on July 10th, 2019. Dave was born in Sumter, South Carolina on April 12th, 1943 to Waynard Parker and Kathleen (Brown) Parker. Dave graduated from Arickaree High School in Arickaree, Colorado in 1961. Dave and his family then moved to Longmont, Colorado in 1964. Dave was in the Army National Guard of Colorado from 1965-1970. Dave then continued his education at the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley and CSU in Fort. Collins, Co. On August 23, 1969 Dave married Rosmary DeSantis. In 1976 Dave, Rosmary and their two children Stephanie De and JD moved to their new home in Longmont. Dave owned and operated a general contracting company and later became a successful real estate developer. Dave had a love of collecting classic cars. In Dave's spare time he loved spending it with his son JD and grandson Jackson. They enjoyed hunting, and fishing together in different parts of the world. In 2000 Dave decided it was time invest in a fishing haven, located in Kodiak, Alaska. This was without a doubt very precious to Dave, his family and countless friends. Dave spent several months a year enjoying his Alaskan Lodge. Winter months Dave was able to enjoy hunting with his son and grandson at their farm in Weldona, Colorado. Dave was a friendly man with a great sense of humor, always had a joke or two for you to enjoy, and at any time sweet tea and southern cooking was his weakness. Dave is survived by his wife of 49 years Rosmary, son JD and wife Celeste (Jackson) Parker, grandson Jackson Davis, granddaughter Raquell, his brother Huge Parker, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many close and lifelong friends. Dave was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter Stephanie, his parents and brothers Richard and Fred Parker. Dave will be missed by many family members and friends, never will he be forgotten. God bless you and your journey home, dear husband, father, brother, father in law, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. Until we meet again. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm Monday July 15th, 2019 @ Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont, Co. A private family burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in Dave's name go to Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church 323 Collyer St, Longmont, CO 80501 Visit www.howemortuary.com to share condolences and memories with the family.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 14, 2019