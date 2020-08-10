With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dean Alan Koenig, beloved husband of Sheila and father to Alan and Paul. Dean died at home on August 3 with his wife at his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Dean was born on July 10, 1951, in Denver, Colorado to Robert P. Koenig and Ilet H. Koenig. He graduated from South High school in Torrance, California, and went on to receive his BS in Meteorology from San Jose State University in 1978. During college he learned to fly, earning his private and commercial pilot's licenses. Dean met his wife Sheila in Redondo Beach, California in 1969. They were married in San Diego in 1973. After their two children were born, they moved from San Diego to Erie, Colorado. Dean owned two businesses with his brother, Autocon Inc. and Scherer Metals. He retired at age 63. Dean began running distances when he was 52 years old, completing 45 marathons and 40 half marathons before being sidelined with cancer. Dean is survived by his wife Sheila, sons Alan (Amy) and Paul, brother Rob Koenig (Barb), beloved Aunt Florence Pederson and many extended family members. A celebration of Dean's life is being planned at a later time in Colorado and California. Memorial contributions in Dean's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation in Denver, Colorado.