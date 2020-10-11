Deanna Thompson

Deanna Jane Thompson (ne Tracy; Moomaw) Deanna Jane Thompson died on October 3, 2020 after battling cancer. She was 83 years old. She was born on September 13, 1937 in Estes Park, Colorado to Joseph and Eileen Moomaw. She grew up in Denver, Colorado where she met and married James O. Tracy, Jr. who preceded her in passing. She is survived by her current husband, Rick Thompson, her sister Wanda (Punky) McDonnell and three of her four children, Sheryl Bagwell, Kevin Tracy, Jon Tracy and daughter-in-law Carolyn Tracy along with 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Her oldest daughter, Jimma Shearer, also preceded her in passing.Deanna was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many different ways. She was a huge fan of the Rockies and worked for many years for Coors Field during the Rockies games. Well loved by all who met her and admired for her compassion, generosity, creativity and much more. She will be greatly missed.

