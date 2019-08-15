|
Deanna "Dee" Tomac passed away August 11, 2019 at her home. She was 76 years old. Dee was born May 18, 1943 in Denver, CO to Evan and Frances (Bane) Bressler. On September 14, 1963 she married Ed Tomac in Mountain View, CA. Together they resided in the San Francisco Bay Area, Raton, NM, and Loveland, CO before settling in Longmont in 1977. She started her career at Raychem in California, was the co-owner of 7-11 and Western Auto franchises with her husband, started a paper route with the Longmont Times-Call, and eventually retired from the Target Corporation. Dee was a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church since 1977. Her faith was very important to her. She loved traveling, being in the mountains, playing mini-golf, and spending time with family. Dee is survived by her husband Ed; her children, Wayne Tomac and Sandra Lea Tomac (Alvin Santos); and her grandchildren, Evan and Olivia. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. A private family burial will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church or The OUR Center. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 15, 2019