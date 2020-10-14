Debra LeBeouf

Debra Calvey LeBeouf, "Debbie," passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, deprived of the presence of those she loved dearly; such as her family, family in faith, and beloved friends. She was, however, in God's loving hands and not truly alone. A fitting stage for such a life as hers; a life guided by faith and an acceptance of the truth and works of Jesus Christ. She always said she felt His presence and His love. Debbie's greatest treasure was her family. She loved having her home filled with grandkids, nieces, nephews, and all manner of folks who always felt welcomed and accepted; being with people and helping them made her happy beyond measure. She delighted in cooking for everyone and was pleased to extend invitations to a wide variety of people. All were welcome at her table. All were welcome in her home. A native of New Orleans, Debbie was a prodigious student who excelled at mathematics at Xavier Preparatory School, eventually leading to a Degree in Computer Science from Nicholls State University. While she was married to Albert LeBeouf, Sr. she had two sons. Her career led her to IBM, in Colorado, where she truly paved a path for so many women, and where her leadership, mentorship and compassion lifted others to achieve their dreams. She dared to lead, as she continued to serve her faith by engaging in fellowship among the congregation of Vinelife Church and by volunteering eagerly and often. Most of all, Debbie loved bravely, strongly and fully. She offered compassion, understanding and a safe place for anyone who needed it. Her mark upon the world will be the lives she changed and the people she lifted up. Debbie has joined her brothers Ferdinand "Pete" Calvey, and Raymond "RJ" Calvey, as well as her parents, Raymond and Esther Calvey, in God's embrace. She is survived by her two children, Albert LeBeouf and Paul LeBeouf, her sister, Ramona Calvey, as well as three grandchildren Julien, Shane and Elene LeBeouf. Her extended family includes the Vinelife community, she valued dearly, as well as, her IBM colleagues, and her numerous friends and family. A Virtual Celebration of Life Service will be held 2pm, Saturday, October 17 and will be streamed at stream.vinelife.com. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences.

