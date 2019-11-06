Home

Dennis Hoffman died of natural causes at his home in Longmont CO on October 30, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born on September 6, 1946 in Hereford TX to Edward and Rita Guggemos Hoffman. Dennis is survived by three sisters, Helen Chamlee, Loretta Carmichael, both of El Paso, TX; Peggy Daniels-Crum and husband, Gail, of Amarillo, TX; his four children, Dr. Eric Hoffman Orth and wife Patty of Bloomington IN.; Dr. Andrew Lancaster and wife Nelva of Alamogordo, NM.; Tiffany Hoffman of Boulder CO. and Travis Hoffman of Longmont CO.; five grandchildren, David, Jakob and Nathan Orth, and Blu and Amara Cervantes Lancaster; his nieces and nephews, Brenda Beaver, Doug Chamlee, Kenn Gass, Mat Gass, Michael Daniels and Sadra Daniels; and his former wife, Terry Beloncik of Depew, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Hoffman.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 6, 2019
