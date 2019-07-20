Home

Dennis Kevin Knott born on 03/17/1953 in Bellflower, California has passed away on July 17, 2019 from heart failure in Aurora, Colorado. Dennis was described as one of a kind. He was a mechanic. If Dennis could not fix something then it could not be fixed. He loved dogs and his Peenut will miss him dearly. He was a skilled poker player. Dennis suffered from Type 1 diabetes for 54 years and received a medal for his triumph over the disease. He was a strong man and a fighter right until the end. He had a big heart and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his four children, two son in laws, wife and her two children. He is the proud grandfather of 5 boys and 2 girls. everloved.com/life-of/dennis-knott
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 20, 2019
