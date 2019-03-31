|
|
Denus Herald passed away at Applewood Living Center in Longmont, where there will be a small service Wed. April 3rd at 3pm. He was 77 yrs old when he passed away and will be remembered by some as a master body surfer at Wind'n Sea La Jolla, Ca. Born in San Diego to Catholic parents, Ann and Harold Brisbane. Attended St. Augustine Boys High school, Bonham Brothers boys marching band, with Rose Parade for several years. Graduate of San Diego State in Philosopy/Psychology and President of his fraternity. He traveled Europe on bike and had long stays in Big Sur. Married Peggy Brisbane with daughters Julie and Karen. A regular at the Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco. A follower of Gurdjiv and other philosophers. He will be missed by those who enjoyed chats with this man who was very different and deeply sensitive to nature and those around him.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 31, 2019