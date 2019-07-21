|
|
Desiree D. Martin, of Longmont, passed away in Denver on July 14, 2019. She was 59 years old. Desiree was born in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on February 26, 1960. Desiree is survived by her husband, Steve Martin of Longmont. They were married on October 24, 1981. In addition to her husband, Desiree is survived by her siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her devoted little dog, Stevie Lee. No Services are planned at this time. Howe Mortuary will take of cremation arrangements. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 21, 2019