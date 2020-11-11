Diana L. Anderson (1942), a 40-year resident of Longmont, passed away suddenly on November 5, 2020. Diana worked as a realtor for Coldwell Banker and ERA Tradewinds of Longmont and attended the Candelight Church in Longmont. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank. Survivors include 2 sisters, Carolyn Stephens of Loveland, CO and Debbie Rogers of Aurora; 3 daughters, Kristine Anderson of Sarasota, Florida, Karen Anderson of League City, Texas, Kelly Hepburn of Longmont and 3 grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua and Joseph. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 14 at her home, 528 St. Andrews Drive, Longmont, CO from 1pm-4pm. In observation of COVID-19 regulations, please wear a face mask. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store