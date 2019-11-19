|
Diane Helen Wetterstrom, 83, of Longmont, passed away November 15, 2019 at Life Care Center of Longmont. She was born August 6, 1936 in Englewood, CO to David L., Sr. and Helen M. (Kephart) Nicholl. Diane graduated from Englewood High School in 1954 and earned an Associate's Degree from Arapahoe Community College as a Certified Medical Records Technician. She worked as a CMRT for 20 years at Bethesda PsycHealth Hospital in Denver and retired in 1997. On November 21, 1959, Diane married Keith E. Wetterstrom and traveled with their family across the Western United States and Canada in support of Keith's work. They settled in Littleton, CO for 19 years. Diane moved to Longmont in 1998 to be closer to family and grandchildren. Diane was a member of Calvary Church in Longmont where she was active in the Ladies' Fellowship and multiple focus groups. She was a dedicated volunteer for Visiting Angel's in Boulder, the Longmont Senior Center Respite Care and Chuck Colson's Prison Fellowship. As a devoted and loving Grandmother, Diane attended all the grandkids' football, wrestling, basketball, volleyball and track events. In addition, she was an avid fan of numerous professional sports. Along with her many church events, she also enjoyed travelling, Western art, the theatre, square dancing with Keith and shared his love for antique car restoration and collection. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith in 1993, her brothers John Nicholl and Courtney Cook and her parents. Diane is survived by four children: Lisa, Kerry, Lori and Kerby Wetterstrom and his spouse Jenean; five grandchildren: Jason, Benjamin, Forrest, Sydney and Annika; two great grandchildren: Jade and Roman and Diane's twin brother David Nicholl. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Interment will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Chapel Hill Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Calvary Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Horn Ministries, Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ) or Pre-Diabetes Foundation. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 19, 2019