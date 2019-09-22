|
Donald Eugene Costigan graduated to heaven to be with his beloved wife Barbara Costigan and his Heavenly Father on September 14th, 2019, surrounded by his loving children. He was 89 years old. His steadfast love, compassion and caring will always be with us. He lived with his wife Barbara Costigan and three children: Christine, Jennifer and Brett in Niwot, CO since 1972, raising, providing and caring for his family, planting trees on his property, and enjoying fishing and the beauty of the Colorado mountains. He was born July 31, 1930 in Davenport, Iowa, and was raised by his grandparents, aunts and uncle Eugene Petersen. He played football for Davenport H.S. and started his lifelong love of the game, later becoming an avid fan of the Denver Broncos. Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war as a Demolition Specialist. He movedto Denver shortly after serving andmet his bride to be, Barbara Lobb, at the local pool where she was a lifeguard. They were married in Deephaven MN in 1961. They started their family in Evergreen, CO where he commuted to IBM. He worked as a Senior Purchasing Agent at IBM until he retired. As a man of action, Don served his family and church community selflessly alongside his wife. He cheered on his children at every game and stood by them through thick and thin. His red '65 Chevy pickup was always moving someone, delivering a meal, running Mom's errands, or meeting at McDonalds for coffee with his "OF" buddies. He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor, dedicated service, love of his family, and love of the mountains. He is survived by his children Christine Costigan, Jennifer (Jon) Nienhouse and Brett (Michelle) Costigan; grandchildren Jordon Belfast, Ben and Ellie Nienhouse, Alyssa (Josh) Funk, Gracie Joy Costigan; and great grandchildren Ezekiel and Eden Funk. Celebration of his life and reception will be held at Summit Foursquare Church, 703 17th Ave. Longmont, CO on Wednesday Sept 25th, at 1 pm (viewing at 12:30 pm). He will be buried with military honors at Foothills Gardens of Memory after the reception. For condolences please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 22, 2019