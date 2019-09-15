|
Donald George Wuertz passed on to his heavenly home on September 9, 2019 following a brave year long fight with cancer. He was surrounded by his family who loved him deeply, especially his loving wife of 60 years, Alpha. Don was born November 22, 1934 in Waltham, Minnesota to Alvin and Verona (nee Bode) Wuertz. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waltham, Minnesota. Don grew up on the family farm along with his parents and three sisters. Don married Alpha Jane Fink on June 28, 1959 in Westgate, Iowa and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Don graduated from Concordia High School in St. Paul, Minnesota and began his college studies at Concordia College in St. Paul, Minnesota. Don was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. Following his honorable discharge he finished his college studies at Concordia College in River Forest, Illinois. He began his ministry as a teacher at Bethlehem Lutheran School in River Grove, Illinois. He continued his teaching ministry as Director of Education at Lutheran School in Maplewood, Missouri. Don attended Concordia Seminary in St. Louis and was ordained into the Pastoral ministry in 1969. His first call was to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hinton, Iowa where he served for six years. He then served 10 years at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll, Iowa, four years at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minnesota and two years at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Des Peres, Missouri. Don retired from the ministry in 1991 and joined Thrivent Financial in Green Bay, WI. He and Alpha became big Packer fans during their 10 years in Green Bay. Don and Alpha retired to Longmont, Colorado in 2002. They enjoyed many cruises over the years taking them to many different countries. They forged many long lasting friendships on their vacations together. Don was a devoted grandpa who followed his grandkids in all of their many activities. He attended many baseball games, swim meets, track meets, golf tournaments and band competitions cheering on his grandkids. He created lasting memories for all of his grandkids whether they lived here or in other parts of the country. Don was well known for his dry sense of humor and sarcastic wit. He shared this often with his friends at his coffee group that met daily at Longmont United Hospital. Don volunteered as chaplain at Life Care Center in Longmont visiting residents and leading worship services. He valued his time there working with the wonderful staff and witnessing to residents. Don also loved to play golf and hanging out with his golf buddies. Don's legacy is his love and trust in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Regardless of whatever obstacles and challenges he faced his belief was that God's will be done. It is this legacy that he leaves to his family; wife of 60 years Alpha, children Bradley (Julie), Bettendorf, IA, Brenda Dressel (Ken), Maple Plain, MN, Jeffrey (Karen), Chesapeake, VA, Christine Labozan (Joseph), Superior, CO, and Pamela Lehman (Jeff), Superior, CO; grandchildren Michael Wuertz, Bailey Vandeheede, Alexa Labozan (Brodie Logan), Anna Doka (Victor), Nathan, Joshua, Jason and Danielle Wuertz, Sam, Sydney, and Grace Lehman. Don is also survived by sisters Adeline Wachlin and Linda (Larry) Stoterau, and loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law Otto and Hilda Fink, his sister Marilyn Simantel, brothers-in-law Paul Wachlin, Lyle Fink, and Dale Fink. A celebration of Don's life will take place on Saturday, September 21st at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1000 W. 15th Ave. Longmont, CO. A reception will take place in the church hall immediately following the service. Don chose to donate his body to scientific research. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or The Our Center in Longmont.
Published in Longmont Times-Call from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019