Donald Alan Johnson, "Alan," 68, of Berthoud, died July 17, 2019 at his home. He was born March 6, 1951, in Denver, Colorado, to Doris Johnson. Alan proudly served his country as a Marine and was honorably discharged at the end of his service. After his years of service, Alan worked as an automobile mechanic and as a laborer in construction. He married Barbara Daniel on April 14, 1978, in Longmont, CO. Alan and Barbara moved to Berthoud shortly after their wedding, where they lived happily for 41 years. In his free time, Alan enjoyed fishing and camping as well as creating crafts from paper mâché. Alan also enjoyed having conversations with his family and friends about local sports teams, mostly about the Broncos and the Rockies. Alan also enjoyed reading - among his favorites were books by Louis L'amour. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara; his son Matthew and his wife Erin; and his daughter Corrine Gunning and her husband David and one grandchild Caspian Gunning. He is further survived by his brothers David Johnson and Dennis Johnson and his sister Diane Johnson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Howe Mortuary in Longmont. A reception will follow the services, also at Howe Mortuary. Memorial contributions are requested to the Longmont Humane Society, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, CO 80501 Please visit www.howemortuary.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 21, 2019
