|
|
Donald L. Daniels, age 85, passed away Nov. 29, 2019 in Maryville, Tenn. He was born in Boulder, CO to the late Judson and Irene (Stamm) Daniels. He grew up in the Niwot community and attended Niwot Grade School. Graduated from Longmont High in 1952. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army for 2 years, served in Korea. He worked for Martin Marietta and moved to Fla., and worked on the Space Shuttle Program at Cape Canaveral. Later joined Bechtel and went to Saudi Arabia to build the airport there. After he retired, he traveled in his motor home to all 48 states then made Loudon, Tenn. his final home. He loved playing the banjo, square dancing, and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife, Carol Daniels; ex-wife, Donna Spencer Daniels; two sons, Todd Lewis Daniels (wife, Donna) and Tom Spencer Daniels; 2 step-children, 4 granddaughters, 4 great grandchildren; and his sisters, Georgene Hale and Charla Cannon of Litchfield Park, Az. Burial will be in Loudon, Tenn.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 15, 2019