1/1
Donald Townsend
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald N. Townsend of Longmont, CO passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 with his loving daughter by his side. He was 91 years old. Donald was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Mary and their son, Robert. He is survived by his children, Donald R., Susan, and Bruce, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, no public memorial service will be held at this time. To view Donald's full obituary and to share your condolences with the family, please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved