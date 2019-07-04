|
Dona, 70 passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2019. She was born to the late Donald Farnham and Margerate Farnham on November 1, 1948. Dona attended Kalamazoo High school and Western Michigan University. She married her husband Jim in 1971. Dona and her family lived in Michigan, Maryland, and Minnesota before retiring in Niwot Colorado in 1997. She loved everyone, especially children and animals. During her life, she owned many dogs, cats, horses, rabbits and even a goose. Dona had a heart of gold and was loved deeply by her friends and family. Dona loved to cook and entertain for family and friends. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren. Dona is survived by her husband Jim, her children Kimberly, Kristin and Kyle as well as her grandchildren Connor, Izabella, Collin, Brody, Dawson, and Emmerson and her brothers Douglas Farnham and David Farnham. A private family visitation will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday July 5, 2019 and a celebration of Dona's life will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm, both at the Greenwood & Myers Mortuary. The mortuary is located at 2969 Baseline Rd., Boulder Colorado. Donations may be made to the Boulder Valley Humane Society.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 4, 2019