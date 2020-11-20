1/1
Donavay Kimble
1935 - 2020
Donavay "Doni" Germaine Kimble passed away November 11, 2020 at Life Care Center of Longmont, where she was cared for and loved for several years. She was 85 years old. Doni was born September 25, 1935 to John and Marie (Kissler) Hoke in Keenesburg, CO. She married Wilbert "Burl" Kimble on December 6, 1953 in Greeley, CO. Doni accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a young age and served the Lord every day. She would rise early in the morning to spend time reading God's word and write in her journals. She kept many of those journals in her attic (there were hundreds of them) that included scriptures, lyrics to hymns and words from the Lord, as well as who she was praying for, etc. She learned to play the piano at the age of 7 and enjoyed playing for the rest of her life until her early 80's. She only played hymns and played for the Lord. Doni worked many different jobs over the years while also raising 3 children. You could always count on Doni to have a meal on the table in no time when company would drop by. She loved her family dearly and prayed for them every day. Doni was preceded in death by her husband, Burl, parents, four brothers, two sisters, and her grandson Austin Kimble. She is survived by her children Mark (Carol) Kimble of Loveland, CO, Marlow "Low" (Debbie) Kimble of Frederick, CO, Marcy (Terry) Ardourel of Cheyenne, WY, her grandchildren David (Suzanne) Kimble, Stephen Kimble, and John Mark Kimble, great-grandsons Cooper and Brooks Kimble. A graveside inurnment service will be held at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery; meet at staging area B by 1:15pm. Due to COVID restrictions attendees may be limited. Please feel free to share a memory or leave a condolence for family and friends at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
