Donice Jean Johnson Meylor, 93, of Longmont, Colorado, passed away March 1, 2020. Donice was born on a farm near Brookville, Kansas, to Nels W. and Bernadette (nee Dinkler) Johnson on July 8, 1926. Her faith saw her through the drought, the Depression, WW II, illnesses, and the loss of loved ones. We know she is happy to be home with God and family, but we will miss her presence on this earth. Donice is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas (Tom) Meylor; her sister Mary Louise Reck and her husband William; her brother Max Johnson and his wife Gwen; sister-in-law Bernadette Meylor Eagle and her husband Bill; brother-in-law Jerry Meylor and his wife Irene; sister-in-law Sandy Meylor. Donice is survived by her five step-children, Elizabeth Meylor of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Dominic Meylor, MD, of Boulder, Colorado; Priscilla Nelson (Jon) of Corvallis, Oregon; Joseph Meylor of Alameda, California; and Susan Strawbridge (Steve) of Longmont, Colorado; grandchildren, Sam, Katie, and Caleb Nelson, Martha and Sam Strawbridge, and Max Meylor; step-grandchildren, Sami and Ben Alemania; brothers-in-law, Stanley (Loretta) of Citrus Heights, California, and Daniel Meylor of Westminster, California; brother Bernard D. Johnson (Gail) of Topeka, Kansas, and their five children Matt (Denise), David (Marcia), Beth Russell, Maria Sheets, and Carrie (Jeff) Rombeck; and niece Ruth (Dave) Stemler of Longmont, Colorado, and their children Sara (Mikael Wagner) Stemler and Ben Stemler; special friends Shanta and Howard Wayne of Sunrise, Florida, and children, Madison and Christopher; and many grand nieces and nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Monday, March 9, 2020, 9:30-10:15 a.m., with Recitation of the Rosary at 10:15 a.m. at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, Longmont, Colorado. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 9th at noon at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Longmont, Colorado. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 8, 2020