Donna Jean Bechard, 82 of Longmont, passed away at home with her family by her side on March 7, 2019 after a five year battle with cancer. Donna was born February 23, 1937 in Denver, CO to Earl and Helen (Elberson) Orr. She lived in Denver until the age of 12 when her family moved to California. She graduated from El Monte High School in 1954 and attended Mount San Antonio Jr. College for two years. On March 2, 1957 Donna married LeeRoy Bechard at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, CO. After they were married for a year, Lee and Donna moved back to California where they had three children. She was a devoted wife, mother and a devout catholic throughout her life. In 1969, the family moved to Boulder, CO. She stayed home to raise the children until they were old enough to attend school. She then went to work for the Boulder Valley School District for the next 25 years. Donna attended St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Boulder for 30 years and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont for 20 years. Donna and Lee enjoyed camping trips with the family and traveling across the U.S. in their RV. They spent 13 winters in South Padre Island, TX where they made many friends. She loved to be on the go. Donna and Lee spent many weekends ballroom and square dancing. An avid CU Buff fan, Donna was a "Buffalo Belle" and was season ticket holder for basketball and football for over 30 years. She also loved playing bunco and card games, the mountains, ocean and being in nature and was fond of her rose bushes and flower beds. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, David Orr and a granddaughter, Kaylie Hushka. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Lee Bechard, their three children; Mike Bechard of Longmont, Lynnette (Philip Lyman) Bechard of Boulder and Lisa Bechard of Boulder, four grandchildren; Justin (Alicia) Bechard, Ben Bechard, Corrie Dedrick and Mack Johnson and one great-grandchild, Sawyer Bechard. Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Wednesday, March 20 with a visitation beginning at 6:00p.m, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John's Food Bank, https://members hip.faithdirect.ne t/givenow/CO509 /13477, or by [email protected] To honor Donna's life, please consider wearing her favorite color, blue, to the services. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 17, 2019