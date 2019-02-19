|
Donna Marie Harmon passed away peacefully at her home in Brighton, Colorado surrounded by loved ones. Donna was the youngest daughter born to Robert and Martha [Nelson] in Blue Springs, Mo. As a young child her family moved to Longmont. She met and married her husband of 63 years, Alvin Harmon at Longmont High School. Donna worked for many years at Beech Aircraft, Ball Aerospace, and Storage Technology. Donna is survived by her children Lynna [Sonny] Liston of Camas, WA. ,Kelly [Sally] Harmon, of Frederick, CO. Christopher Harmon of Brighton CO. Six grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, a sister, Barbara Green of Westminster, CO., cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, a sister, Dorothy Edmisson. A celebration of Donna's life will be held Sunday, February 24th 2:30 pm, at Bella Rosa [golf course restaurant] 5830 Bella Rosa Pkwy Frederick, Co. 80504.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 19, 2019