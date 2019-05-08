|
|
Doris Marie Bashor, 84, of Longmont passed away May 5, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital. She was born March 21, 1935 in Kimball, Nebraska to Emil and Mildred (Holz) Vogel. She moved with her family to Longmont at the age of 10. Doris graduated from Longmont High School. On August 21, 1955 she married Byron "Buzz" Bashor in Longmont. She was a loving mom and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. Faith and family were her primary focuses in life. She was preceded in death her parents; her husband, Buzz; 3 brothers; and 4 sisters. Doris is survived by her daughter, Leslie Lubovich and husband Bruce Wilson; son, Brett Bashor and wife Yvonne; grandchildren, Brittanie Villani, Katie Herrmann, Jordan Lubovich, Bailey Bashor, Jenna Bashor, Nate Bashor, and Angelo Salazar; great grandchildren, Brenden and Ellie Herrmann; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 10:30am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Please join the family for a reception at Twin Peaks Golf Course from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm following the service. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 8, 2019