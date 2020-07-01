Doris Campbell

Doris was born in Nebraska. Her father Roy was a home loan banker. He grew up in South Dakota. Her mother Helga was a home maker. She grew up in Omaha as the daughter of Danish immigrants. Doris was a good student, graduating as second to the top of her high school class. Doris met her soulmate Edwin in North Platte while he was working at a drug store soda fountain. Edwin was 5 years her senior. He was born and grew up in Denver. Edwin went off to college at the University of Colorado Boulder to study pharmacy but volunteered for the Army after Pearl Harbor. Edwin and Doris stayed in touch during the war and Doris enrolled at CU Boulder. She completed a degree in history with the goal of becoming a teacher. By the time Edwin returned to CU they had formed a deeply committed loving relationship and married in 1948. Edwin completed his pharmacy degree and looked for a drug store business partnership opportunity. Seeking the right opportunity, they moved to Greeley where son David was born in 1950. Then moved to North Platte where son Bryan was born in 1952. Like Doris and Edwin, both boys graduated from the CU Boulder. Doris also developed a loving daughter relationship with Carolyn Fayart Campbell. Eventually they found the right situation in Longmont as partner/owner of Bi-Rite Drug Company, moving to Longmont in 1955. They quickly connected with Longmont Central Presbyterian church and attended for many years. Doris was active in the church enrolling her sons in the Sunday school program as well. In addition to her activities with the church, she was also quite active in two women's organizations: PEO and AAUW. Both of those organizations helped her demonstrate her commitment to the educational growth and development of women; and of future opportunities for women. Doris and Edwin had what might be described as the dream loving relationship. That was very apparent as both of them grew older together. As Edwin went through his final years at Life Care Center in Longmont, Doris visited Edwin each day to assure his well being and to continue that deep loving connection. Edwin's death in 2013 was a devastating lost for her, but she carried on with a stiff upper lip. The family eventually asked her to move to south east metro Denver and she began to live at the MorningStar at Jordan assisted living facility in Centennial, Colorado. As Covid 19 started to affect the population at her assisted living facility, Doris became infected in May 2020. She battled hard to overcome the virus but lost the struggle the day before her 94th birthday. Doris and Edwin were calm and patient parents. There was no signs of conflict, anger or harsh words in their home. Together they raise two boys that became successful in life and they were made grand parents (Andrew, Christopher, Emily and Stephanie) and great grand parents (Cameron, Torin, Ailey, Avery and Lilly) many times over. The family knows that they will join again in the life here after and continue that deep and loving relationship that sustained their time on Earth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store