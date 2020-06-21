Dorothy Fay Horton
Dorothy Fay Horton, daughter of Job Adelore and Thelma May (Rice) Hamel, was born in their home between Boulder and Golden, Colorado. She went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ June 15, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband Raymond; her son Stanley Horton (Sharon); her daughter Diana Lienemann (Bob); her sisters Stella May Montgomery and Carol Delto (Ernie); nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard Hamel, her sister Lois Hamel. Dorothy lived most of her life in Valmont, Colorado just east of Boulder and considered herself a "country girl" her whole life. Through the 8th grade she attended the historic Valmont School and graduated from Boulder High School in 1950. She took courses in Interior Design and Art at the University of Colorado and in the community. Her Christian faith and family were her priorities in life. Throughout her life she was involved with the historic Valmont Church, Calvary Bible Church in Boulder, and Grace Evangelical Free Church in Longmont. Within those churches Dorothy sponsored youth groups, taught Sunday school, coordinated VBS, participated in Bible Study Fellowship, was a Deaconess, librarian, assisted with MOP'S, and was a leader in Christian Endeavor and served as its Colorado chapter newspaper editor. Within the community Dorothy was involved in 4-H as a participant, junior leader, leader and superintendent of the General Projects at the Boulder County Fair. She was a member of the Flatirons Mineral Club, Colorado Mineral Society, North Jeffco Mineral Club, Colorado Nature Photography and Broomfield Camera Clubs. Outside of her community and Church participations, she was an avid reader and enjoyed practicing her many interests and skills such as oil painting, photography, making pottery, jewelry, leather work, gardening, canning, and bird watching. What an amazing full life she led. Dorothy's health declined over the last several years and experienced several strokes which limited her ability to enjoy her many interests. While Dorothy was not infected with COVID, she was definitely AFFECTED by it, having to endure the last 14 weeks of her life in isolation from her loved ones. Mercifully, God blessed Dorothy and her family by allowing them to have personal visit time in her last few hours. This was very comforting to both Dorothy and her family. Her family is so happy that Dorothy is now spending eternity with Jesus in her new perfect body, and are comforted to know that they will all be united in Heaven one day. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
