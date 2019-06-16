|
Dorothy (Dolly) Kratzer passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by loved ones, on May 16, 2019. Dolly was born in Sunman, Indiana on November 30, 1920 to Richard and Sadie Beer. She married James Kratzer on August 14, 1941. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Virginia Hess; brother, Nelson Beer; and son-in-law, Mario Pisano. Dolly moved to Longmont, Colorado in 1979 with her daughter, Kathy Kratzer from Fairfield, Ohio. She was a clerk at the Hygiene, Colorado Post Office for several years during the 1980's. Dolly had a real passion for volunteering, and the places which she served included Meals on Wheels, CarryOut Caravan, Life Care Center and the Teen Café. She loved camping, playing games, especially card games, coin collecting and cheering on the Denver Nuggets. Dolly also so much enjoyed rides through RMNP, watching the elk and having lunch in Estes Park. There was also an occasional trip to Black Hawk. Dolly loved her family and the times spent together with them. She is survived by daughters, Beverly Shetter (John), Kathy Kratzer, Anita Kratzer and son Randal Kratzer (Karen); grandsons, Todd Shetter (Kris), Dan Shetter (Lorie), and Casey Kratzer; great granddaughters, Haley Shetter, Madison Shetter, Amber Shetter, Makena Shetter and Madison Kratzer. A Celebration of Life will be held at Westview Presbyterian Church in Longmont on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Longmont Presbyterian Church or to Halcyon Hospice. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 16, 2019