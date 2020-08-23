1/1
Dorothy Pumphrey
1943 - 2020
Dorothy Ann Pumphrey, 77, passed away peacefully August 13, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at her home.Born on July 11, 1943, in Joliet, IL, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Stephanie (nee Tomac) Maryanovich. In 1976, she moved with her husband and five young children to Longmont, CO, where she developed a deep love of the mountains.After raising her family, Dorothy worked at Ball Aerospace in Boulder, followed by the Longmont Fire Department. She was a woman of striking and wide-ranging artistic and creative talents, with a deep appreciation for the arts. She had a delightful sense of humor and was always surrounded by books. Dorothy had a fierce love of family and was a light in the lives of those who knew her. Her family is profoundly grateful to her for sharing her beautiful spirit with them.Preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joyce (Harold) Anglemire, she is survived by five children, Dennis (Jenny) Pumphrey, Debbie (Jim) Robertson, Doug Pumphrey, Deanna (Steve) Coleman, and David (Kelly Meehan) Pumphrey; ten grandchildren, Jaryd Krisher, Jon, Jasmine, Jordan, Jennifer, Julia, and Jill Robertson, Jessica Deleplancque, Stephania and Shaelynn Pumphrey; four great-grandchildren, Jack and Amara Krisher, Carson Deleplancque, Rosalee Robertson; one brother, David (Jean) Maryanovich; nephew Daniel Maryanovich; and numerous friends and extended family members.Dorothy's family would like to extend their gratitude to all caregivers who nurtured Dorothy at various times during her inspiring battle with Parkinson's disease. A memorial service will be held for Dorothy at a later date.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 22, 2020
Growing up in Joliet, I always looked up to my cousin, Dorothy. In my mind, she was brilliant. She could write beautifully, draw anything, and made it look so easy! I loved her laugh! Her children were so lucky to have her as a mom. She had so much to give! Thank you Dorothy for being an inspiration to me and everyone who knew you! Cousin, Marietta Marchio Halley
Marietta Marchio Halley
Family
August 22, 2020
I have such fond memories of my cousin Dorothy when were growing up. my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. Jim Marchio
Jim Marchio
Family
