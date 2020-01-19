|
Edsel "Ed" Tipton of Longmont, Colorado passed away December 30, 2019 at age 95. He was born in Wheatland, Missouri to George Edgar Tipton and Sarah Inez (Jordan) Tipton. Ed grew up in Missouri and graduated from Wheatland High School in 1942, he was active in FFA and sports. Baseball and basketball were his favorites. Ed married Eleanor Jean Stanwix of Lawrence, Kansas on October 20, 1945. He was an over-the-road trucker for 23 years, traveling through most of the United States. In 1960 Ed and Jean bought a farm south of Longmont along HWY 287 where they had a Hereford herd that he was very proud of. That was home base and where they raised their children Michael and Jane. Ed and Jean embarked on several different businesses in the early years, eventually building and operating St. Vrain Moving & Storage in Longmont. They sold the business and retired in 1995. Ed was a good shot and enjoyed shooting his handguns at the Boulder County Indoor Range, East of Longmont up until he was 93 years old. He was a long-time member of the BPOE Elks and a member of the LPD-BCSO Firing Range and Training Center. Ed was an avid Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies fan, he enjoyed going to the Rockies games at Coors Field and even spring training in Arizona a few times. He leaves behind son Michael Tipton (Belinda) of Lewellen, NE, daughter Jane Tipton of Longmont, CO. Grandchildren Rindy West (Justin) of Sheridan, WY, Tad Tipton (Hillary) of Sheridan, WY, Kinsey Freese (Jake) of Lander, WY. Great-Grand Children, Braden, Jhett & Wynn West, Myla &Tyne Tipton, Karlee, Jenna & Cora Freese. He was "Uncle Edsel" to nephew Bill Stephens (Chris) and "Uncle Tip" to many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces. Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years Eleanor "Jean" Tipton; parents George and Inez Tipton; and sister Laverne Stephens. Services for Ed will be at the Longs Peak United Methodist Church on January 24, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Boulder County 4-H Program, in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont CO, 80501. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
