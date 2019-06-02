|
|
Edward Henry Aschenbrenner, 70 of Longmont, passed away May 27, 2019. Ed was born July 28, 1948 in Longmont, CO to Daniel and Selma (Aronson) Aschenbrenner. A native of Longmont, Ed graduated from Longmont High School in 1966. He proudly served in the United States Army. On July 22, 1972, Ed married Marquita "Markey" Rasure in Longmont, CO. Ed worked at Coors for over 32 years until his retirement in 1998. He and Markey then began their own catering company, Aschenbrenner Catering, which they ran for five years. Ed spent his early years attending First Evangelical Lutheran Church and then later became a member of Lifebridge Christian Church. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for over fifty years and was a manager there, twice. Ed was also a member of the American Legion Post 32 in Longmont. His favorite place to spend time was at Beaver Lake where he enjoyed many days working around the lake. Ed is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Donald, Robert, Daniel and Rodney Aschenbrenner. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Markey, two daughters, Tori Vernon and Penny Rasure, three grandchildren; Brady Vernon, Kelsey (Joe) DeBoard and Kalli (Justin) Hatchel, one great-grandchild, Joesey, a sister, Eileen (Frank) Smith and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Longmont Elks Lodge #1055, 306 Coffman St., Longmont, CO 80501. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 2, 2019