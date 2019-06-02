Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Aschenbrenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Aschenbrenner


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Aschenbrenner Obituary
Edward Henry Aschenbrenner, 70 of Longmont, passed away May 27, 2019. Ed was born July 28, 1948 in Longmont, CO to Daniel and Selma (Aronson) Aschenbrenner. A native of Longmont, Ed graduated from Longmont High School in 1966. He proudly served in the United States Army. On July 22, 1972, Ed married Marquita "Markey" Rasure in Longmont, CO. Ed worked at Coors for over 32 years until his retirement in 1998. He and Markey then began their own catering company, Aschenbrenner Catering, which they ran for five years. Ed spent his early years attending First Evangelical Lutheran Church and then later became a member of Lifebridge Christian Church. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for over fifty years and was a manager there, twice. Ed was also a member of the American Legion Post 32 in Longmont. His favorite place to spend time was at Beaver Lake where he enjoyed many days working around the lake. Ed is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Donald, Robert, Daniel and Rodney Aschenbrenner. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Markey, two daughters, Tori Vernon and Penny Rasure, three grandchildren; Brady Vernon, Kelsey (Joe) DeBoard and Kalli (Justin) Hatchel, one great-grandchild, Joesey, a sister, Eileen (Frank) Smith and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Longmont Elks Lodge #1055, 306 Coffman St., Longmont, CO 80501. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now