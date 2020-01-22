|
Edward Joseph Hidalgo Coleman, age 92, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 under the compassionate care of TRU Hospice at Longmont United Hospital. Ed was born in Havana, Cuba on July 5, 1927 to Mary 'Agnes' Phillips and Jose Antonio Hidalgo. Ed grew up in Cuba until the age of seven when his parents separated and his mom moved he and his brother to the United States in 1935. His mom, Agnes, then married Thomas Coleman in 1939. Ed lived in Johnson City, New York until he enlisted in the Navy on January 26, 1944. His career in the Navy spanned 20 years with active service in WWll, Korea and Vietnam. Toward the end of his Navy enlistment, he was stationed in Brooklyn, New York, where he met and married Henrietta 'Henri' Lulu Jensen on July 6, 1963. Ed and Henri moved to Longmont Colorado in 1968 where they raised their family and Ed began work in the copier manufacturing division at IBM for 18 years until his retirement in 1987. Ed was extremely proud of his Cuban heritage and being bi-lingual enabled him to have a radio talk show on KLMO back in the 1970's. He was an avid reader and enjoyed history, jazz music, and baseball. You could always find Ed and Henri enjoying breakfast at McDonalds or a meal at Aunt Alice's with dear friends. His Wednesday's were spent having lunch with other veterans, many of whom he met after taking part in the Honor Flight visiting Washington DC in 2012. He had a deep love for family and fully adored each one of them. Ed is survived by his devoted wife, Henrietta; loving daughters, Lydia (Chuck) Greenhalge, Littleton; Mary Onorato and husband M.D., Longmont; six amazing grandchildren, seven beloved great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew, and by his constant canine companion, Winston. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dick and nephew T.R. Coleman. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St., Longmont. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 11:30 at Foothills Gardens of Memory. Join the family for a reception at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Benedictine Hall immediately following the interment. Memorial contributions may be made to the High Plains Honor Flight, PO Box 363, Ault, CO 80610 or highplainshonorflight.org.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 22, 2020