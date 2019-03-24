|
|
Edward J. Swanton, Jr., formerly of Longmont, passed away in Columbia, MO, in February. He was 80 years old. Ed was born in Havre, Montana, in 1938 to Ina Faye Swanton (Safarik) and Edward Joseph Swanton, Sr. Ed is survived by his only sibling, sister Sharon Wibbels of AZ, as well as five daughters, Sheila Bowers, Shirley Shuler, and Suzzanne Lockaby of KY; Sharon Saunders of CO; and Sara Smith of MO. Fourteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many (great) nieces and nephews also survive him. A memorial service will be held at Compass Evangelical Free Church in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be no interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Calvary Church in Longmont.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 24, 2019