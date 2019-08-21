Home

Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Westview Presbyterian Church.
Elaine Musselman


1922 - 2019
Elaine Musselman Obituary
Elaine Musselman, 96 of Longmont, passed away August 18, 2019. Elaine was born on November 5, 1922 in Colorado Springs, CO to Charles and Merle (Vogel) Campbell. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1940 and went to work for Mountain Bell Telephone Company in January of 1941. She married Robert Phillips in 1942. That marriage ended in divorce. She married Harold Musselman in July of 1949 in Colorado Springs. They moved to Longmont, CO in December of 1960. There, she went to work for the St. Vrain Valley School District in August of 1965 and retired after 22 years of service. She became a member of Westview Presbyterian Church in January of 1993. Her church, her Monday afternoon bible study group and Deborah Ruth Circle were great sources of joy for her. She was a charter member of Saint Vrain Clerical Retirees Associates and also volunteered in the Birth Place at Longmont United Hospital. She enjoyed exercising in the hospital therapy pool twice each week and formed unbelievable friendships there. She played Bunko once a month with many of these friends. She is survived by three daughters, Donna (Herman -deceased) Schmitt of Longmont, CO, Janet (Roy) Kerns of Kennewick, WA, and Deborah (Steve) Weishapl of Loveland, CO; five grandchildren, Mike (Jana) Schmitt of Windsor, CO, Kim (Paul) Gasser of Thornton, CO, Allen (Amy) Cheney of Yelm, WA, Kristi (Brian) Young of Vancouver, WA, and Gordon (Tiffany) French of LaJunta, CO; as well as 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by Charles Richardson of Arvada, CO. A year after the death of Harold, she met "Charlie". It was her wish that everyone could find a Charlie. If she were to be remembered for anything, it would be her love for her family and friends. She cherished them all. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Westview Presbyterian Church. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 21, 2019
