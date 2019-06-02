|
Elaine Ruth Hansen died May 24, 2019 at home after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her primary caregiver and friend, Helen Gould; her sister, Gretel Wolniewicz; her nieces, Susie Nothnagel and Wendy Van Swol; her nephews, Richard Wolniewicz and Peter Hennig. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin and earned degrees from Knox College and the University of Wyoming. She worked for LASP at the University of Colorado Boulder and was the director of the Space Grant Consortium until her retirement. She was also a co-owner of Blue Cloud Farms Inc. in Longmont, a training and riding stable for hunters and jumpers. Throughout her illness, she won the devotion of her caregivers with a radiant smile and cheerful nature. She was a devoted and generous friend and an inventive and passionate scientist. She loved art, music, and her country life on a horse farm. A private celebration of her life is planned at a later time. Gifts in her honor may be made to Alzheimer's research. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 2, 2019