Eleanor E. Wellmann (McBride), 91, of Longmont passed away October 15 2020. She was born July 15, 1929 in Indianola, Nebraska to Glenn and Carrie (Colling) McBride. She moved with her family to Scottsbluff, NE where she grew up. She and Henry Wellmann were married on October 21, 1948 in a double wedding with Henry's brother Orville who married Eleanor's sister Jean. They moved to Boulder, CO in 1963 and then to Longmont in 1973. Eleanor had a love for baking, canning, quilting and especially games (board, card, dice) where she was a fierce competitor with whomever she played against. Eleanor was a devoted wife and Mother. She made sure that her family took a summer vacation every year. She enjoyed camping and the outdoors with all of her children and grandchildren She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Henry (2017), two daughters, Kathy Nicks and Jean Curry, sisters Francis, Jean, Pat and Virginia and her brother Ed. She is survived by her brother Mike, four sons Don Wellmann (Linda), Jerry Wellmann (Cami Ross), Tom Wellmann and Tim Wellmann (Mandy), 15 grandchildren Lisa, Kendra, Melissa, Paul, David, Sherri, Amber, Jarrod, Ryan, Danny, Priscilla, Janelle, Adrian, Timothy and Matthew many great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM Thursday October 22, 2020 with Rosary prayers at 5:30pm all at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday October 23, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial at Foothills Gardens of Memory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

